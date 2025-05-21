US Intel Suggests Israel Preparing Strike On Iran's Nuclear Sites: Reports

New intelligence obtained by the United States suggests that Israel is preparing to strike Iranian nuclear facilities, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing multiple U.S. officials familiar with the matter.
It was not clear whether Israeli leaders have made a final decision, CNN added, citing the officials.
