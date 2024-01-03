US Influencer Says She Was Electrocuted In 'Freak Accident' In Thailand. See Post

Ms Hodgson has over 25,600 Instagram followers.

A US-based orthodontist and well-known influencer recently said that she is "so grateful to be here" after suffering an electric shock from downed power lines during her trip to Thailand last month. Taking to Instagram, Dr Cara Hodgson revealed she had spent the last ten days in the hospital. She wrote that during her trip to Thailand, she was electrocuted by power lines, blacked out, and then was quickly rushed to the hospital. "In the blink of an eye it could all be taken away. Lucky to be here, 2024. Life is so precious. One second you have it, and the next second it can be taken away from you just like that," the doctor wrote in her post.

"I had a freak accident on my trip and was electrocuted by power lines and ended up blacking out and being rushed to the ER in Thailand. It's been the worst 10 days of my life - going in and out of hospitals fighting to regain my strength and fighting for my life. I am so lucky to be here today," she added.

Ms Hodgson, who has over 25,600 Instagram followers, didn't give specifics on what exactly happened, or how she got electrocuted. But she emphasized how she's "lucky to be here today". "What a precious privilege it is to be alive - to breathe, to think, to enjoy, to love...just being alive, being able to breathe, eat, talk, move your body, is something grand and something to be celebrated," she wrote.

Separately, in an Instagram story, the orthodontist said that she is not out of the woods yet. "Going to be a lot of upcoming doctor appointments, big lifestyle changes, need to regain my strength, my weight, and need a lot of help to recover from the PTSD of it all," she said, as per the New York Post. "There are still unanswered questions, but I'm just so grateful to be here," she added.

Ms Hodgson shared the update about her health two days back and since then her post has garnered over 1,800 likes. In the comments section, users expressed their support and wished for her speedy recovery.

"Omg!! Sending love and prayers and hoping for a speedy recovery," one user wrote. "So sorry for what happened! You are strong and so wonderful.. you'll get through this! Sending you big love and positive vibes," said another.

"You're such a fighter car and I'm so so grateful for it. love you and can't wait to make more memories together this year!!!" commented a third user. "This must have been so scary! I admire your resilient and positive attitude. hoping for a speedy recovery and sending you hugs," added another.