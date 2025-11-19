Advertisement

US House Votes To Open Epstein Files After Trump U-Turn

The near-unanimous vote came after President Donald Trump -- Epstein's one-time close friend -- walked back months of opposition to the release, endorsing legislation that now moves to the Senate for approval.

US lawmakers voted Tuesday to release government records on sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, after President Donald Trump walked back months of opposition to opening a case file tied to one of the country's most notorious scandals.

