'Shameful Day In American History': US House Speaker On Trump Conviction

Republican US House Speaker Mike Johnson described Donald Trump's conviction on all charges in his hush money case Thursday as "shameful."

"Today is a shameful day in American history. Democrats cheered as they convicted the leader of the opposing party on ridiculous charges, predicated on the testimony of a disbarred, convicted felon. This was a purely political exercise, not a legal one," he said in a statement.

