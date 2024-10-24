Advertisement

US Health Advisers Back Pfizer, Merck Pneumonia Shots For Adults Over 50

Both Pfizer and Merck had asked the CDC to lower age recommendations to include adults 50 and up.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
US Health Advisers Back Pfizer, Merck Pneumonia Shots For Adults Over 50
The group's recommendation was endorsed by CDC Director Mandy Cohen.

A key panel of US health advisers voted in favor of lowering the age recommendation for vaccines made by Pfizer Inc and Merck & Co that protect against pneumococcal disease, clearing a path for wider use.

Members of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted 14-to-1 to recommend all adults aged 50 and older get vaccinated to prevent the bacterial infections behind pneumonia and meningitis.

The group's recommendation was endorsed by CDC Director Mandy Cohen. The CDC's prior guidance for pneumococcal vaccines was for adults aged 65 and over and children under 5. The shots are also suggested for certain adults and children who are immunocompromised.

Both companies had asked the CDC to lower age recommendations to include adults 50 and up.

The wider recommendations could bode well for Pfizer, which has been struggling to find new sources of revenue amid a decline in sales of its Covid-19 vaccine and treatment. The company's pneumococcal shot, called Prevnar, is one of its best-selling products with about $6 billion in annual sales.

Merck's recently approved vaccine, however, gives Pfizer some major competition. The shot, called Capvaxive, protects against bacterial strains that cause about 84% of cases of adult pneumoccocal disease. In comparison, Prevnar works against about half of disease-causing strains.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Pneumonia Vaccine, PFIZER, MERCK
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
US Model Claims Her Plastic Surgeon Boyfriend Beat Her, Turned Her Into Sex Slave
US Health Advisers Back Pfizer, Merck Pneumonia Shots For Adults Over 50
Billionaire Sex Saga Is Latest Scandal To Rock Australian CEOs
Next Article
Billionaire Sex Saga Is Latest Scandal To Rock Australian CEOs
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com