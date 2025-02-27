"Wish I Hadn't": US Anchor Megyn Kelly's Big Claim On Pfizer Covid Vaccine

American journalist Megyn Kelly has claimed that she developed an "autoimmune condition" after taking two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and a follow-up booster in 2021.

In her podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, the 54-year-old spoke with Dr Aseem Malhotra and shared her COVID-19 vaccine experience. "I wish I hadn't done it, but I did," she said.

Speaking to Dr Malhotra, the former Fox News host said doctors couldn't identify the exact cause of the disease or what exactly she was suffering from but they suggested it could be linked to the Pfizer vaccine and booster.

"You're not the only patient I have who's had this sequence of events," said Ms Kelly's rheumatologist.

Ms Kelly's comments came days after a group of Yale researchers approved long-held claims by people who believed they developed chronic illnesses months or years after receiving vaccinations.

The scientists named the study "post-vaccination syndrome". They found that patients suffering from it have reduced amounts of white blood cells and lower levels of naturally produced antibodies that combat the virus.

"I've never been more wrong about anything. That is the No. 1 thing I've been wrong about," said Ms Kelly of her decision to take the vaccine and booster.

Dr Malhotra, a COVID-19 vaccine sceptic with ties to Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., called for the suspension of vaccine rollouts in 2023, claiming they led to excess deaths in the UK.

According to the reports, Dr Malhotra, after an interview with Ms Kelly, said that a prominent public figure in the US only recently spoke about being vaccine-injured, feeling safe to discuss it with a doctor who understands, suggesting that many, possibly millions of Americans, are suffering in silence.

He claimed that he also suffers from an autoimmune disease, which he believes is due to the Pfizer vaccine.

