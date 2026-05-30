US Green Card: Most Immigrants Will Not Have To Leave America, Says DHS

Most immigrants seeking permanent residency in the United States will not be required to leave the country while waiting for their green cards, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has clarified, according to The New York Times. The clarification follows confusion over a recent announcement by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), which appeared to suggest that applicants would generally have to return to their home countries and wait abroad unless they qualified for "extraordinary" exceptions.

However, DHS said on Friday that there had been no broad change in policy. According to The New York Times, immigration officers have long had the discretion to decide on a case-by-case basis whether an applicant should complete the green card process from outside the United States.

A DHS spokesperson said the latest guidance was simply a reminder of that existing authority and not a new requirement for all applicants. The department stressed that most people seeking permanent residency would still be allowed to remain in the country while their cases are processed.

Officials indicated that certain factors, such as visa overstays or other immigration concerns, could influence individual decisions. However, DHS has not provided detailed guidance on exactly who might be affected.

The clarification represents a notable shift from the impression created by last week's announcement, which sparked concern among immigrant communities and immigration advocates. Even some officials within the department were reportedly uncertain about the scope of the guidance when it was first publicised.

According to The New York Times, a senior White House official described the move as a routine administrative matter rather than a significant shift in immigration strategy.

Despite the latest explanation, questions remain because the government has yet to clearly define the circumstances under which applicants may be required to leave the United States during the green card process.

For now, DHS has signalled that the vast majority of immigrants seeking green cards will continue to be allowed to stay in the United States while their applications are reviewed.