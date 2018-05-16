US Golfer's Wife Arrested For Attacking Him, His Mother: Report Krista Glover was arrested Saturday night and booked into a Florida jail before being released on $2,500 bail, the Miami Herald reported on Tuesday.

Lucas Glover and his wife Krista were married in 2011 and have two children Los Angeles, United States: The wife of golfer Lucas Glover was arrested by US police following an alleged altercation with the former US Open champ and his mother after he failed to make the cut at The Players Championship.



Krista Glover was arrested Saturday night and booked into a Florida jail before being released on $2,500 bail, the Miami Herald reported on Tuesday.



The 36-year-old is due back in court on May 31 to face charges of domestic violence battery and resisting arrest.



According to the newspaper, which obtained a copy of the police report, Glover and his wife got into an altercation at a rented Florida home after he shot a 78 and missed the 54-hole cut at the tournament in Ponte Vedra Beach.



The golfer told officers that when he doesn't play well at PGA Tour events, his wife often gets angry. Police said Glover's mother tried to intervene between the two and was hit in the chest. No one was seriously hurt.



Glover, 38, took to Twitter to try and clear the air. He said he didn't want his wife arrested.



"Everyone is fine," Glover wrote. "Regrettably, although Krista was charged, we are comfortable that the judicial system is able to address what actually happened and Krista will be cleared in this private matter."



The PGA Tour released a statement saying they are ready to provide any assistance.



"We are aware of the situation and Lucas informed us of his statement, which has since been posted to his Twitter account," the PGA Tour said. "Of course, we are here to provide support to Lucas and his family if needed; however, we are also respecting their request for privacy during this time."



Glover and his wife were married in 2011 and have two children.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)







