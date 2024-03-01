Son of Israeli Diplomat Assaulted in US Jail Over A Conversation On Sausages

Avraham Gil was at the Miami-Dade County jail to update his mugshot.

Avraham Gil, the 19-year-old son of an Israeli diplomat, was assaulted by another inmate in a Miami-Dade County jail holding cell on Wednesday, February 28th, 2024, according to the New York Post.

Gil had been previously arrested on January 27th for allegedly running over a Sunny Isles Beach police officer with his motorcycle. He was initially granted house arrest but was required to return to jail for a new mugshot. While waiting in the cell, he reportedly engaged in a conversation about sausages with another inmate, 32-year-old Blake Elvis Ermus. According to local news reports, Ermus attacked Gil, leading to charges of felony battery by a detainee.

“Was having a conversation with the defendant (Ermus) about the ingredients of the sausages. At some point, the defendant approached the victim and punched him multiple times,” an incident report obtained by the NYPost read.

Photo Credit: miamidade.gov

Gil's new mugshot shows him composed, contrasting his earlier booking photo, which captured him emotional and disheveled. Prosecutors had requested a house arrest due to concerns over Gil's driving behavior. He still faces pending felony charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

The reasons for the assault and its possible connection to the reported conversation are currently being investigated.

Gil, from Aventura, gained widespread attention when his legal team unsuccessfully tried to assert diplomatic immunity after he was arrested in late January. His father is employed at the Israeli consulate in Miami.