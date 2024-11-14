"Quite Disturbing": Human Head Washes Ashore On Popular Tourist Beach In Florida

A disturbing discovery was made on Key Biscayne Beach, Florida, on November 12 when a human head washed ashore. According to Fox News, a beach maintenance worker found the remains near the Key Colony II Ocean Sound condos while raking the sand. Investigators were quickly called to the scene, and aerial helicopter footage showed them covering the remains with a blue tarp as they conducted their examination. The shocking find has sparked mystery surrounding the identity and age of the individual and the circumstances leading to the tragic event.

Preliminary findings suggest that the head belongs to a man, as confirmed by Miami-Dade Police Detective Andre Martin. Mr Martin noted that it's currently uncertain whether the individual was a victim of a crime or if other factors, such as a marine animal encounter or boating accident, resulted in the decapitation.

"We have not been able to determine exactly how the head became separated from the body, but there are a couple [of] working theories," he said.

Locals said the disturbing find has left them traumatised, with some saying that they are now too scared to go to the beach. Resident Bahman Amini said, "We have seen all things here but nothing like this what was found this morning, the head of a person. It makes us scared to go to the beach that we love."

Alex Portuondo told CBS, "That's pretty scary and crazy. I have never heard of anything like this happening before on this kind of beach. I guess I am curious if they have any information on where it came from if anything else has been found if it happened here on the island or washed up on the shore."

''This is shocking, shocking. You don't hear a lot about that. You heard about drugs washing up on shore and things like that, but a head,'' another resident said.

The local medical examiner's office now has custody of the remains and is working to identify the person. The beach is a popular destination for tourists and locals alike.