US Girl, 7, Undergoes Several Amputation Due To Rare Bacterial Disease

How the 7-year-old got the rare bacterial infection isn't known.

A 7-year-old girl in the United States has had several limbs amputated over the last two weeks after contracting a rare bacterial disease. According to Fox 10, Victoria Pasten-Morales from Arizona was diagnosed with Group A Streptococcus before she had to undergo eight surgeries. The bacterial disease lowered her immune system which made her susceptible to other diseases. The illness started with fever and vomiting, and eventually, her lips and hands turned blue. Her parents rushed her to hospital but the deadly disease quickly spun out of control, following which the doctors had to amputate a hand and both her feet.

"Everything happened very fast. It occurred very fast. We don't know where it came from, but it all happened in less than 12 hours," mother Obdulia Morales told Fox 10. "Her lips and hands started turning blue," she added. "Unfortunately, they had to amputate both feet and her right hand. Her left hand is still recovering," father Victor Pasten told the outlet.

How the 7-year-old got the rare bacterial infection isn't known."Not even the doctors can tell us how she got this bacteria," Ms Obdulia said. The parents also stated that the bacteria affected her lungs and kidneys.

Bacteria called group A Streptococcus (group A strep) can cause many different infections, as per Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). These infections range from minor illnesses to very serious and deadly diseases.

The 7-year-old is currently awake but on a ventilator, Fox 10 reported. "It's not going to be easy for her. It's going to be hard but, she's strong. She's a warrior," her mother said. The parents stated that even though their daughter can't walk, she continues to blow kisses.

The family has also started a GoFundMe to help cope with rising medical expenses. "Victoria is a bright and kind-hearted child who loves her family dearly. She has wonderful and loving parents along with three siblings who mean the world to her," the GoFundMe page read.

"We are reaching out to the community to help raise funds for Victoria's medical expenses, along with food, gas, and other expenses for the family. The financial burden that comes with unexpected medical emergencies can be overwhelming, and we want to ensure that Victoria's family can focus on her recovery without the added stress of mounting bills," it added.

So far, the family has raised a little over $28,000.