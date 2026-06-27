US Forces Strike Iranian Drone, Missile Sites After Attack On Cargo Ship

US forces struck Iranian missile and drone storage sites and coastal radar locations on Friday in response to an Iranian attack on a cargo ship, the US military said.

"The unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping by Iranian forces clearly violated the ceasefire," US Central Command said on X, describing the strikes as "a powerful response to yesterday's attack on a commercial ship that was transiting the Strait of Hormuz."

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