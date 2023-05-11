US Family Sues McDonalds, Claims Nuggets Left 4-Year-Old Daughter With Second-Degree Burns

McDonald's and Upchurch Foods denied any wrongdoing.

A family in the United States has sued fast food giant Mcdonald's after their four-year-old daughter suffered second-degree burns from a "dangerously hot" Chicken McNuggets, as per a report in the South China Morning Post. In her lawsuit, Philana Holmes claims that she visited a McDonald's in Florida, with her daughter in 2019 and ordered a six-piece Happy Meal with milk and a Lion King toy.

However, the toddler suffered second-degree burns to her thigh area after a 200-degree Fahrenheit McNugget fell in her lap from a Happy Meal box. "The Chicken McNuggets inside of that Happy Meal were unreasonably and dangerously hot and caused (the victim's) skin and flesh around her thighs to burn," the lawsuit stated, as per the outlet. The food item was on her thighs for nearly two minutes.

According to NBC News, Ms Holmes gave her daughter the snack in the back seat before she started driving. Soon after, she heard a scream as a piece of her daughter's food became stuck between her thigh and the seatbelt for almost two minutes, causing burns that left her kid "disfigured and scarred." However, McDonald's and Upchurch Foods denied any wrongdoing.

The company issued a statement explaining that heated temperatures are necessary to guarantee that the food is thoroughly cooked and safe to consume. McDonald's said in its statement on Monday, "We take every complaint seriously and certainly those that involve the safety of our food and the experiences of our guests. This matter was looked into thoroughly. Ensuring a high standard for food safety and quality means following strict policies and procedures for each product we cook and serve. Those policies and procedures were followed in this case and we therefore respectfully disagree with the plaintiff's claims."

The first phase of the trial, which was divided into two halves by Broward Circuit Judge David Haimes, will address whether McDonald's is to blame for the burn. If the fast-food chain loses, damages will be decided at a subsequent trial, as per SCMP.

Furthermore, on Monday, McDonald's attorneys stated their intention to make the case that the burn was at least partially brought on by the time the nugget was in touch with the victim's skin. The nuggets, according to Ms Holmes' attorneys, were hotter than 200 degrees Fahrenheit.