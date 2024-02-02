US Faces A Surge In Unmanageable Sexually Transmitted Infection Epidemic

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a new report detailing a concerning rise in syphilis cases across the United States. Between 2018 and 2022, cases surged by nearly 80%, reaching a staggering total of over 207,000. This alarming trend transcends age groups and geographic boundaries, affecting even newborns, with a 937% increase in congenital syphilis cases reported in the past decade.

The opening sentence of the public health announcement highlights the seriousness of the situation and urges immediate attention.

"Yet again," the CDC website reads, "more than 2.5 million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis were reported in the United States."

As per the report, "the most alarming concerns center around the syphilis and congenital syphilis epidemics, signaling an urgent need for swift innovation and collaboration from all STI prevention partners. In addition to the syphilis epidemic worsening, reported gonorrhea cases declined for the first time in at least a decade, while reported chlamydia cases were level."

The CDC's conclusive count for 2022 arrives amidst health officials' cautionary notes that the 2023 case counts for sexually transmitted infections might worsen due to funding cuts and shortages in critical treatments.

"CDC will continue to examine this finding closely and look to 2023 data for better understanding, but recognize this finding may be a cause for an even closer look at public health efforts and redoubled prevention strategies. As STI services and related resources continue to rebound from the US COVID-19 pandemic and mpox outbreak, we must act now to mobilize and execute a whole-of-nation approach if we hope to turn the tide," the public health officials said in the statement.

