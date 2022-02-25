US Expels Russian Diplomat In Tit-For-Tat Move Amid Ukraine Crisis

Ukraine crisis: US said it is critical to have necessary diplomatic personnel in place.

The United States is expelling the No. 2 diplomat at the Russian Embassy in Washington in response to Russia's recent expulsion of the US deputy chief of mission in Moscow, a senior State Department spokesperson said on Thursday.

"The US believes that it is critical that our countries have the necessary diplomatic personnel in place to facilitate communication between our governments. However, we will not let actions like these go without a response," the spokesperson said.

