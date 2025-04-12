Advertisement

US Envoy Meets Putin In Russia For Ceasefire Talks On Ukraine War

The Kremlin posted a photo on its website of the two men shaking hands, saying the meeting had taken place.

Trump envoy Steve Witkoff met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Friday.
Moscow:

Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff that focused on settling the Ukraine conflict concluded late on Friday after more than four hours.

"The theme of the meeting -- aspects of a Ukrainian settlement," it said.

Russian news agencies said the meeting lasted more than four hours.

Interfax news agency said Witkoff, President Donald Trump's envoy for the Middle East who is increasingly involved in Russian affairs, had left the site of the talks - the presidential library in St. Petersburg, Russia's second largest city.

Tass news agency said Putin's investment envoy Kirill Dmitriev had returned to a hotel in the city.

