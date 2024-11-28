US Embassy In Pakistan Issues Security Alert For Peshawar

The US Mission here has issued a security alert urging its citizens not to visit Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan until December 16 due to "security concerns."

The security alert titled 'Threat to Serena Hotel, Peshawar' advising the US Mission personnel to avoid the said hotel in Peshawar, the capital of the province, was issued on Wednesday and advised caution with immediate effect.

"US citizens are encouraged to avoid the hotel and the area around the hotel during this period and reconsider travel plans," the statement read and reminded the US citizens to revisit the 'Do Not Travel' advisory issued in September for the same province "due to terrorism."

The September 10 advisory lists the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at 'Level 4' of the threat perception in the 'Do Not Travel' category.

"Active terrorist and insurgent groups routinely conduct attacks against civilians, non-governmental organisations, government offices, and security forces.

"These groups historically have targeted both government officials and civilians. Assassination and kidnapping attempts are common, including the targeting of polio eradication teams and government of Pakistan security service (police and military) personnel," it reads.

There has been an uptick in terror activities and attacks on security personnel in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province over the last few months.

