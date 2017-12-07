Pakistan Condemns Trump's Move To Recognise Jerusalem As Israel's Capital

Pakistan today condemned US President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, describing the move as a severe blow to the Middle East peace process.In a highly controversial decision, President Trump also decided to shift the US embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv."Pakistan joins the international community in expressing its strong opposition and condemnation at the decision of the US Administration to recognize the occupied city of Al Quds Al Sharif (Jerusalem) as the so-called capital of Israel and the plan to relocate its Embassy there," the Foreign Office said.Pakistan said that it was deeply regrettable that pleas from countries across the globe not to alter the legal and historical status of Jerusalem have been ignored, "more out of choice than necessity".It said the decision represents a serious violation of international law and applicable UN Security Council resolutions.Pakistan said it was a serious setback to the rule of law and international norms and signals a severe blow to the Middle East peace process as well.Pakistan shares the international outrage and is deeply concerned over the implications of this decision for international peace and security, especially in the Middle East and calls upon the UN Security Council to take cognizance of this situation and take steps in accordance with the UN Charter.Pakistan's Foreign Office also urged the United Sates to revisit its decision as soon as possible in order to avoid the potentially grave repercussions in the region and beyond.