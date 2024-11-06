Donald Trump To Be Second US President To Get 2 Non-Consecutive Terms

Donald Trump has become only the second President in the history of the United States to get elected for two non-consecutive terms.

His projected victory over Democratic nominee Kamala Harris comes after his defeat against Joe Biden in 2020.

Trump defeated Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton for his first term in the White House. Before Trump, only Grover Cleveland was elected the US President for two non-consecutive terms.



Who Was Grover Cleveland?



Grover Cleveland, a lawyer and anti-corruption reformer, entered politics in his forties, initially serving as mayor of Buffalo and then governor of New York. In 1884, he overcame a scandal involving allegations of an affair and an illegitimate child to win the presidency. He was the first Democrat elected to the White House after the Civil War.



In his first term, there were some critical moments, including the Haymarket Riot of 1886, a major event in the workers' rights movement, and the establishment of the Interstate Commerce Commission in 1887, which brought federal regulation to railroads.



Despite his accomplishments, Cleveland's presidency was not without controversy. He angered some groups by vetoing pension bills for Civil War veterans and denying federal aid to farmers suffering from drought. In 1888, he ran for re-election but lost to Republican Benjamin Harrison, despite winning the popular vote.



Grover Cleveland's Second Term



Grover Cleveland's defeat didn't mark the end of his political career. He was dissatisfied with the direction his party was taking under Harrison and worried that another nominee might lead to cronyism, something Cleveland had fought against. In 1892, he decided to run for a second term. This time, with the nation struggling through an economic crisis, his message of tariff reform gained significant traction, leading to a decisive victory.



His second term was dominated by economic challenges, most prominently the Panic of 1893 and the Pullman Strike. Although his support within his own party waned, Cleveland's return to the White House remains one of the most unique chapters in American political history.



Much like Cleveland, Trump's bid for a second term is fuelled by dissatisfaction with his successor, Joe Biden. Grover Cleveland and now Donald Trump's non-consecutive terms remain a rare feat in American history. Other presidents, like Martin Van Buren and Theodore Roosevelt, attempted comebacks but never succeeded.



As of the latest updates, Donald Trump is on the brink of a landslide victory in the 2024 presidential election, securing 267 electoral votes compared to Kamala Harris' projected 224. This came after the former President swept the seven swing states. Having already won Georgia and North Carolina, the 79-year-old is leading in the other five -- Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Nevada.



In his victory speech, Trump described the Republican campaign as the "greatest political movement of all time", adding, "We are going to help our country heal, fix our borders, we made history for a reason tonight. We have achieved the most incredible political win. I want to thank the American people. I will fight for you and your family with every breath in my body."



Harris has yet to concede.