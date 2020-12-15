'Will Be A President For All Americans': Biden As Electors Confirm Win

In this battle for the soul of America, democracy prevailed: Joe Biden

Joe Biden was confirmed as the next US president on Monday when the Electoral College formalized his victory over Donald Trump, all but closing the door on the incumbent's efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 election.

With California's 55 electors voting for Biden, the nation's largest state pushed the Democrat over the threshold of 270 electoral votes to cement his victory, in a process given added significance given Trump's refusal to acknowledge his own defeat.

"Democracy prevailed. We the people voted.... The integrity of our elections remains intact," Biden will say in a speech in his home city of Wilmington, Delaware according to excerpts released by his presidential transition team.

"Now it is time to turn the page, to unite, to heal," Biden said. "I will be a president for all Americans."

The state's electors burst into applause when the presiding officer announced the tally of 55 votes for Biden.

