Electoral College For Veep's Selection Finalised, Poll Date Announcement Soon

The Election Commission (EC) finalised the Electoral College, taking forward the process for the vice-presidential election days after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned citing health concerns.

The Electoral College, as per Article 66(1) of the Constitution, comprises elected members of the Rajya Sabha, nominated members of the Rajya Sabha and the elected members of the Lok Sabha. Following the poll body notification, the list has been frozen and no new names can be added to it.

Further, the date of the vice-presidential election will be announced next week.

Earlier this week, the EC published a booklet to enhance public awareness on the Vice Presidential election, while carrying out groundwork for the exercise to elect Mr Dhankhar's successor. It broadly covers the Constitutional provisions relating to Vice-Presidential election, composition of the electoral college, eligibility conditions for the candidates, important provisions on candidature, framing of the election schedule, appointment of the Returning Officer and Assistant Returning Officers, fixing of the place of poll, system of voting, the method of counting of votes and the provision regarding disputes over the election.

Per the Constitution, the EC must fill the vacancy "as soon as possible", typically within six months. The new Vice President, once elected, will serve a full five-year term rather than simply completing the remainder of Dhankhar's tenure.

Until that election is concluded, the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha steps in to discharge the Vice President's parliamentary duties, including presiding over proceedings in the Upper House.

The Vice-Presidential election will differ from Lok Sabha or Assembly elections in terms of the electorate involved, eligibility of candidates, the system of voting, the counting of votes and the legal provisions that govern the election.

Why Did Mr Dhankhar Resign?

Mr Dhankhar resigned as vice president on July 21, a little more than two years ahead of the end of his tenure.

In his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Mr Dhankhar said, "To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately."

The 72-year-old, who also served as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, expressed gratitude to the President for her "unwavering support" and the "wonderfully harmonious working relationship" they shared during his tenure. He also acknowledged the trust and warmth extended by Members of Parliament, calling it a "cherished memory."

His resignation came on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.