On Camera, CNN Host Breaks Down As Joe Biden Wins

On CNN shortly after the news broke, a tearful Van Jones reflected on the news.

After four days of anxious wait for the US election result, Joe Biden was declared the president-elect on Saturday as he won the key battleground state - Pennsylvania. Among the many moments that captured the enthusiasm of a nation, CNN host Anthony Kapel "Van" Jones was caught on camera, weeping live on air as the news broke.

A tearful Van Jones - live on air- reflected on the news, his voice cracking. "It's easier to be a parent this morning, it's easier to be a dad, it's easier to tell you kids character matters, " he wrote on Twitter, sharing the clip of his reaction on live TV.

Today is a good day.

It's easier to be a parent this morning.

Character MATTERS.

Being a good person MATTERS.

This is a big deal.



It's easy to do it the cheap way and get away with stuff — but it comes back around.



Today is a good day.#PresidentBiden#VotersDecidedpic.twitter.com/h8YgZK4nmk — Van Jones (@VanJones68) November 7, 2020

"This is vindication for a lot of people who really have suffered. 'I can't breathe.' That was not just George Floyd. There were a lot of people who felt like they couldn't breathe."

"This is a big deal," he continued, "for us to be able to get some peace, and have a chance for a reset."

He ended by celebrating Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's victory: "I want my sons to look at this. It's easy to do it the cheat way and get away with stuff, but it comes back around. This is a good day for this country. I am sorry for the people who lost, for them, it's not a good day, but for most, this is a good day."

US President-elect Joe Biden promised Saturday to unite Americans and seek to heal divisions after what he called a "convincing" victory over Donald Trump.

"This is the time to heal in America," an ebullient Biden told supporters at an outdoor rally in his home city of Wilmington, Delaware.

"I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide but unify," Biden said, drawing a sharp contrast to nearly four polarizing years of Trump.

Biden, 77, will be the oldest president-elect in US history and the first to oust a sitting commander-in-chief after one term since Bill Clinton defeated George H.W. Bush in 1992.

Biden's running mate, California Senator Kamala Harris, is the first Black and Indian-American woman to serve as vice president.