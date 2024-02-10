Video: CNN Abruptly Cuts To Commercial After Anchor Nearly Vomits On Air

Mr Blitzer struggled to contain himself for a full minute before CNN cut his feed.

CNN was forced to abruptly cut to a commercial break after anchor Wolf Blitzer appeared to be on the verge of vomiting during a live interview with White House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin. The "Situation Room" host was in the middle of the interview on Thursday night when he became visibly uncomfortable and appeared to be repeatedly chocking something back. He looked on in increasingly panicked silence as Mr Raskin talked about the dispute in Colorado over Donald Trump's appearance on the ballot.

Mr Blitzer, 75, struggled to contain himself for a full minute before CNN cut his feed and left Mr Ruskin to finish his final comments on his own. At this point, attentive listeners could hear vomit-like sounds in the background. CNN then abruptly played a commercial, cutting Mr Ruskin off mid-sentence.

Watch the video below:

Very concerning moment on CNN when Wolf Blitzer appeared to be trying to hold back vomit. CNN cut off Rep Jamie Raskin and went to a long break. Returned with Paula Reid anchoring. Hope he is well soon. pic.twitter.com/ftE7eXB1x7 — Kimberley (@KimberleyC) February 8, 2024

The show eventually returned but with CNN chief legal affairs correspondent Paula Reid as the host. "Wolf had to step away, he'll be back," Ms Reid said before continuing with the show.

In a statement to the Washington Post, CNN confirmed that Mr Wolf "wasn't feeling 100% while anchoring Thursday night". "He looks forward to being back in the Situation Room and appreciates the well wishes," the network stated.

Mr Wold also later said that he was on the mend. "I'm fine! Thanks for the well wishes," he wrote on X. "I'll see you back in the Situation Room soon," he added.

I'm fine! Thanks for the well wishes. I'll see you back in the Situation Room soon. — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) February 9, 2024

Mr Blitzer has been hosting 'The Situation Room' for 18 out of the 33 years he has been associated with CNN.

Meanwhile, reacting to the clip, several social media users wished Mr Wolf a speedy recovery. "I got worried when I saw you making odd expressions, straight to commercial,Knew there was a situation in the Situation Room.Your the best,take your time and come back even stronger," wrote one user.

"He don't look well. Speedy recovery for WolfBlitzer," said another.

"Glad they released an update. Watching him look queasy and then abruptly cut away was worrisome," expressed a third user.



