Veteran CNN Political Commentator Alice Stewart Found Dead. She Was 58

Alice Stewart, popular CNN political commentator and veteran political adviser died at the age of 58, on Saturday. As per CNN, early on Saturday, Ms Stewart's body was found outdoors in the Belle View neighbourhood in northern Virginia.

Law enforcement informed the news network that no foul play was suspected. Officers believe that Ms Stewart, who worked on several GOP presidential campaigns, likely suffered a medical incident.

The chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide, Mark Thompson, on Saturday, announced the sad news to the staff via email, referring to Ms Stewart as “a very dear friend”.

Mr Thompson wrote, “Alice was a very dear friend and colleague to all of us at CNN. A political veteran and an Emmy Award-winning journalist who brought an incomparable spark to CNN's coverage, known across our bureaus not only for her political savvy but for her unwavering kindness. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn such an extraordinary loss.”

Any illnesses Ms Stewart may have been dealing with remain unknown. Going by her last Instagram post, Ms Stewart had appeared on Blitzer's show just one day before she died.

Sharing a picture from the newsroom, she wrote, “It's always a sunny day when you can join the great @wolfblitzer on #CNN with @mariacardonadc!”

United States Senator Ted Cruz mourned Ms Stewart's sudden death. Mr Cruz shared Ms Stewart's picture on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Heartbreaking. ⁦Alice was wonderful and talented and a dear friend. And she loved America fiercely. She lived every day to the fullest, and she will be deeply missed. May God's comfort and peace be upon her loved ones. RIP.” Ms. Stewart was the communications director for Texas Senator Ted Cruz's 2016 GOP presidential campaign.

Born in Atlanta in 1966, Ms Stewart started her career as a local reporter. She joined CNN as a political commentator ahead of the 2016 election.

Ms. Stewart was a regular on-air contributor, offering her insights on the day's political news. She appeared as recently as Friday on "The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer."