US Election Results 2020 LIVE: As Biden Closes In On US Presidency, Trump Claims Election Being 'Stolen'

US President Donald Trump erupted Thursday in a tirade of unsubstantiated claims that he has been cheated out of winning the US election as vote counting across battleground states showed Democrat Joe Biden steadily closing in on victory.
"They are trying to steal the election," Donald Trump said in an extraordinary statement at the White House two days after polls closed.
Trump's rant came as returns from still undeclared states around the country showed Biden trending toward victory.
Joe Biden, 77, was just one or at most two battleground states away from securing the majority to take the White House. Donald Trump, 74, needed an increasingly unlikely combination of wins in multiple states to stay in power.
In comments to reporters in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, Biden said "we continue to feel very good."
"We have no doubt that when the count is finished, Senator (Kamala) Harris and I will be declared the winners," he said.
The big shift to postal ballots this year reflected the desire of voters to avoid risking exposure to Covid-19 in crowded polling stations during a pandemic that has already killed more than 230,000 Americans.
Here are the Live Updates on US Presidential Election Results 2020:
With his re-election chances fading as more votes are counted in a handful of battleground states, US President Donald Trump launched an extraordinary assault on the country's democratic process from the White House on Thursday, falsely claiming the election was being "stolen" from him. Read more