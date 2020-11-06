US Election Results 2020 LIVE: As Biden Closes In On US Presidency, Trump Claims Election Being 'Stolen'

US Election 2020 Results: The US will choose between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. (File)

US President Donald Trump erupted Thursday in a tirade of unsubstantiated claims that he has been cheated out of winning the US election as vote counting across battleground states showed Democrat Joe Biden steadily closing in on victory.

"They are trying to steal the election," Donald Trump said in an extraordinary statement at the White House two days after polls closed.

Trump's rant came as returns from still undeclared states around the country showed Biden trending toward victory.

Joe Biden, 77, was just one or at most two battleground states away from securing the majority to take the White House. Donald Trump, 74, needed an increasingly unlikely combination of wins in multiple states to stay in power.

In comments to reporters in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, Biden said "we continue to feel very good."

"We have no doubt that when the count is finished, Senator (Kamala) Harris and I will be declared the winners," he said.

The big shift to postal ballots this year reflected the desire of voters to avoid risking exposure to Covid-19 in crowded polling stations during a pandemic that has already killed more than 230,000 Americans.

Here are the Live Updates on US Presidential Election Results 2020:

Nov 06, 2020 07:42 (IST) US Election 2020 Results: Donald Trump Loses Legal Fight In Georgia And Michigan

US President Donald Trump's campaign lost court rulings in the closely-contested states of Georgia and Michigan on Thursday, even as it vowed to bring a new lawsuit challenging what it called voting irregularities in Nevada.

In the Georgia case, the campaign alleged 53 late-arriving ballots were mixed with on-time ballots. In Michigan, it had sought to stop votes from being counted and obtain greater access to the tabulation process.

State judges tossed out both the suits on Thursday.

Judge James Bass, a superior court judge in Georgia, said there was "no evidence" that the ballots in question were invalid.

In the Michigan case, Judge Cynthia Stephens said: "I have no basis to find that there is a substantial likelihood of success on the merits."

Nov 06, 2020 07:41 (IST) US Election 2020 Results: Donald Trump Accuses Democrats Of Trying To "Steal" US Election

Providing no evidence and taking no questions afterward from reporters in the room, Trump used the remarks of nearly 17 minutes to make the kind of incendiary statements about the country's democratic process that have never been heard before from a US president.

