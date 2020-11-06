Biden Takes Lead In Pennsylvania, Closer To Win

CNN and The New York Times reported that Biden had moved ahead of incumbent President Donald Trump by more than 5,500 votes.

Biden Takes Lead In Pennsylvania, Closer To Win

Joe Biden is also currently in the lead in key states Georgia and Nevada (File)

Washington:

Democrat Joe Biden has taken the lead in key battleground state Pennsylvania, where a victory for the former vice president would push him past the threshold of electoral votes needed to win the White House, US media said Thursday.

More ballots are yet to be counted, but shortly before 1400 GMT, CNN and The New York Times reported that Biden had moved ahead of incumbent President Donald Trump by more than 5,500 votes.

Biden currently has at least 253 electoral votes. The magic number is 270. If he wins Pennsylvania -- a state won by Trump in 2016 -- and its 20 electoral votes, he would pass that threshold.

Newsbeep

Biden is also currently in the lead in key states Georgia and Nevada.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments
Biden takes lead in PennsylvaniaUS Elections 2020Donald Trump

For the latest election news, analysis and live updates on Bihar Elections 2020, log on to NDTV.com/elections

Watch Live News:

nd-india