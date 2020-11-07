Top Republican Romney Blasts Donald Trump For Claiming Election "Rigged"

While the president is "within his rights" to request recounts and seek investigations into alleged voting irregularities, as his supporters claim occurred, "he is wrong to say that the election was rigged, corrupt and stolen," said Romney, an occasional Trump critic.

Top Republican Romney Blasts Donald Trump For Claiming Election 'Rigged'

Mitt Romney said it was wrong for Donald Trump to claim that the election was "rigged"

Washington, United States:

Republican US Senator Mitt Romney said Friday it was wrong for Donald Trump -- on the verge of losing the presidency to Joe Biden -- to claim that the election was "rigged, corrupt and stolen" by Democratic rivals.

While the president is "within his rights" to request recounts and seek investigations into alleged voting irregularities, as his supporters claim occurred, "he is wrong to say that the election was rigged, corrupt and stolen," said Romney, an occasional Trump critic.

"Doing so damages the cause of freedom here and around the world, weakens the institutions that lie at the foundation of the Republic, and recklessly inflames destructive and dangerous passions.

Newsbeep

Comments
Mitt RomneyUS Presidential Election

For the latest election news, analysis and live updates on Bihar Elections 2020, log on to NDTV.com/elections

Watch Live News:

nd-india