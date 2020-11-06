'No Doubt' We Will Be Declared Winners, Says Joe Biden

Joe Biden, 77, is leading Donald Trump in the race for the 270 electoral votes.

US Democrat Joe Biden said Thursday he has "no doubt" he will defeat President Donald Trump and be declared winner of the US election, insisting that voters remain patient and that the result will be known "very soon".

"We continue to feel very good about where things stand. We have no doubt that when the count is finished, Senator (Kamala) Harris and I will be declared the winners," Biden told reporters in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden, 77, is leading Trump in the race for the 270 electoral votes that will put one of them over the top, with the Democrat's campaign asserting they believe he has enough votes to win in key battleground states that remain undecided, like Pennsylvania.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)