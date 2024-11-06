"Deeply Sorry": Donald Trump's Niece Says She "Thought Better" Of America

As US election counting trends pointed to Donald Trump's comeback as President, his niece Mary L Trump said she was "deeply sorry". "I am so deeply sorry. I thought better of us," she said on X.

The 59-year-old is the daughter of Donald Trump's brother Fred Trump Jr., who died early. A psychologist, she has written a book an unauthorised biography of Donald Trump, titled: "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man".

I am so deeply sorry. I thought better of us. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) November 6, 2024

A known Trump critic, she had backed Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election which Trump won. After the 2021 Capitol Hill riot, she said her uncle should be "barred from ever running for public office again".

Donald Trump is on the brink of a historic victory in an election that was expected to be a close fight, but ended up being an easy feat for the Republicans.

Addressing his supporters, he described it as a "magnificent victory for the American people". He also referred to the July 13 assassination attempt and said "God spared my life for a reason". He is currently winning 267 electoral college votes, three short of the magic figure of 270. The opponent, incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris is trailing at 224.

Describing the Republican campaign as the "greatest political movement of all time", Trump said, "We are going to help our country heal, fix our borders, we made history for a reason tonight. We have achieved the most incredible political win. I want to thank the American people. I will fight for you and your family with every breath in my body."

A massive factor in Trump's victory was the Republican sweep in seven swing or battleground states. From a 6-1 score in favour of Democrats in the 2020 polls, these seven states swung to a 7-0 advantage for Trump. The Republican leader has already won three swing states -- Georgia, Pennsylvania and North Carolina -- and is leading in Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan and Nevada.