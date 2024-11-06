Did Elon Musk's X Replace Like Button With Ballot Box For US Election Day?

Donald Trump claimed victory in the US presidential election 2024 today as according to results he is on the verge of defeating Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris. In his victory speech, he thanked tech tycoon Elon Musk, who has backed him throughout his campaign.

However, even before the results started trickling in, a claim was doing the rounds online that social media platform X, owned by Musk, had changed its 'like button' for the US presidential election. The claim, which has not got any confirmation or denial from the company, was that the like button changed to a ballot box animation whenever it was clicked. Several users posted videos on X that showed the like button spinning into an animated ballot box featuring the US flag on it.

It was also alleged that the like button meant a vote for Trump while the retweet function signified support for Harris.

When ndtv.com checked the feature, it was found that the like button had not changed.

Many users also reported not noticing any changes on the like button.

The claim drew condemnation from a section of social media users, mostly from the Democratic supporters, claiming Musk was trying to influence the US voters.

Republican candidate Trump, addressing a crowd of supporters at the West Palm Beach convention centre in Florida, claimed a "magnificent" victory over Harris. "This is a magnificent victory for the American people that will allow us to make America great again," the 78-year-old told cheering supporters.

During the speech, he praised Elon Musk, saying America has a "new star" in him. "We have a new star... a star is born - Elon!" twice-impeached Trump said.

Elon Musk, also the owner of Tesla and SpaceX, congratulated Trump as he edged closer to victory after winning some key swing states. "The people of America gave @realDonaldTrump a crystal-clear mandate for change tonight," posted the tech billionaire amid a record usage of his platform.

"Sure it was a lot of pressure, but it pales by comparison with President @realDonaldTrump, who they tried to kill twice, bankrupt and imprison for eternity," the X owner further said.

Million of Americans had lined up throughout Election Day and millions more voted early in a race with momentous consequences for the United States and the world.

Polls for weeks had shown a knife-edge race between Harris and Trump, who would be the oldest-ever president at the time of inauguration, the first felon president and only the second in history to serve non-consecutive terms.