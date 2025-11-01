Advertisement

US Court Orders Trump To Keep Food Aid Flowing During Shutdown

John J. McConnell, of Rhode Island, told the Department of Agriculture it must tap a $5 billion contingency fund to continue paying the benefits, which offer vital help to 42 million low-income Americans struggling with grocery bills.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
US Court Orders Trump To Keep Food Aid Flowing During Shutdown
Washington:

A US federal judge on Friday ordered the Trump administration to provide emergency funding for a food aid program threatened with closure by the month-long government shutdown, court documents showed.

John J. McConnell, of Rhode Island, told the Department of Agriculture it must tap a $5 billion contingency fund to continue paying the benefits, which offer vital help to 42 million low-income Americans struggling with grocery bills.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Donald Trump, US Government Shutdown
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com