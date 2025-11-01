US Court Orders Trump To Keep Food Aid Flowing During Shutdown

A US federal judge on Friday ordered the Trump administration to provide emergency funding for a food aid program threatened with closure by the month-long government shutdown, court documents showed.

John J. McConnell, of Rhode Island, told the Department of Agriculture it must tap a $5 billion contingency fund to continue paying the benefits, which offer vital help to 42 million low-income Americans struggling with grocery bills.

