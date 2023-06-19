US Couple's Dog First Attacked By Pit Bulls, Then Stabbed By Their Owner

The incident took place in Central park on Saturday.

The police in New York are looking for a man who stabbed a couple's dog in Central Park. The attack took place at 8.30pm (local time) inside the park at East 106th Street and Fifth Avenue, according to ABC7. It quoted the police as saying that a 51-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman were walking their two dogs who were on a leash. One of the dogs was a Chihuahua, while the other one was a pit bull-German Shepherd mix.

The man was also in the park with his three dogs - all pit butt mixes - who were off leash. Witnesses who were present in the park said the man's dogs started biting the couple's dogs and there was an argument with the woman while trying to separate the pack.

Suddenly, the man took out a switchblade and repeated stabbed Eli, according to ABC7 report.

"There was a dog on the ground that was dead, a lot of blood around it, a guy was trying to do something - and three other pit bulls without leashes...three pit bulls around him," the outlet quoted an eyewitness as saying.

Eli was rushed to an animal hospital, but could not be saved.

Its owner recorded the man walking away, he was wearing an orange shirt, orange hat and blue jeans. The police said he left the scene after argument.

Speaking to New York Post, Eli's owner said the matter escalated after he confronted the man.

"I was trying to correct him and say it's not OK, your dog just tried to bite my dog," Brian Robert said. "And then he just wanted to be a tough guy and he started trying to talk to me like he's my dad. I know the guy, I've spoken to him. But his dogs never tried to bite my dog."

The couple's other dog was unharmed. The police are now searching the area as part of their investigation.