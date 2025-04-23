Advertisement

US Considering Slashing China Tariffs To Between 50-65%: Report

The China tariffs are likely to come down to between 50% and 65%, the report added citing a White House official.

Read Time: 1 min
US Considering Slashing China Tariffs To Between 50-65%: Report
File photo of US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Bengaluru:

The US government is considering cutting its tariffs on Chinese imports in a bid to de-escalate tensions with Beijing, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

