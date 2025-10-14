US Condemns China Over South China Sea Vessel Clash With Philippines

The United States condemned China on Monday after Washington's ally the Philippines and China traded accusations over a maritime confrontation near disputed islands in the South China Sea.

"The United States condemns China's October 12 ramming and water cannoning of a Philippine Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources vessel close to Thitu Island in the South China Sea," the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

"We stand with our Philippine allies as they confront China's dangerous actions which undermine regional stability," the department added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)