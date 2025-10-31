US Candy Maker Recalls Chocolates Ahead Of Halloween Over Allergen Mix-Up

Ahead of Halloween, a US candy maker has pulled two of its popular chocolate bars from shelves after discovering a labelling mistake that omitted information about nut ingredients, posing a potential threat to those with allergies.

Zingerman's Candy Manufactory, based in the US state of Michigan, said the recall affects Lot - 174250, which includes 156 Peanut Butter Crush Bars and 78 Cashew Cow Bars. They were being sold in stores across Michigan and New York, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

According to the company, Peanut Butter Crush Bars contained cashews, but the packaging did not list them, while Cashew Cow Bars contained peanuts that were not mentioned on the label.

The issue was caused by a temporary breakdown in the production and packaging processes which the company says has now been resolved. Consumers with nut allergies are advised to avoid these products.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to cashews or peanuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the FDA said.

The company explained that the problem occurred when two types of candy bars were mixed up on the production line. This caused wrong labels to be printed and attached, so some bars containing peanuts or cashews did not show the correct nut on the packaging.

The Peanut Butter Crush Bars come in yellow and purple boxes, while Cashew Cow Bars are in light blue and yellow boxes. Both are 2-ounce (57 grams) bars and have the same lot number printed on the back.

Consumers who purchased the recalled bars are advised to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or dispose of them safely. "Steps have been taken to ensure this problem has been resolved," said the company.

Undeclared allergens now reportedly account for about one-third of all food recalls. Recalls can cost companies millions in logistics, refunds, and reputational damage.