US Billionaire Charged With Sex-Trafficking Found Dead In Prison: Report

Jeffrey Epstein, 66, had already been found in a cell in late July with marks on his neck after an apparent suicide attempt.

World | | Updated: August 10, 2019 18:56 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
US Billionaire Charged With Sex-Trafficking Found Dead In Prison: Report

Jeffrey Epstein was accused of sexually assaulting and trafficking underage girls.


New York: 

US financier Jeffrey Epstein, indicted on charges he trafficked underage girls for sex, committed suicide in prison, US news media reported Saturday.

He hanged himself, and his body was found Saturday morning, The New York Times and other media said.

Epstein, 66, had already been found in a cell in late July with marks on his neck after an apparent suicide attempt.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Jeffrey EpsteinJeffrey Epstein jailJeffrey Epstein death

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Kerala RainKochiKashmirCongressNational Film AwardsBakridPNR StatusLive TVOppo K3Note 10Batla House

................................ Advertisement ................................