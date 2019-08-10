US Billionaire Charged With Sex-Trafficking Found Dead In Prison: Report

Jeffrey Epstein was accused of sexually assaulting and trafficking underage girls.

US financier Jeffrey Epstein, indicted on charges he trafficked underage girls for sex, committed suicide in prison, US news media reported Saturday.

He hanged himself, and his body was found Saturday morning, The New York Times and other media said.

Epstein, 66, had already been found in a cell in late July with marks on his neck after an apparent suicide attempt.

