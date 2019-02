It is a delicate issue for allies such as France as Washington withdraws troops.(File)

The United States urged countries Monday to repatriate and prosecute at home ISIS sympathisers captured in Syria, a delicate issue for allies such as France as Washington withdraws troops.

"The United States calls upon other nations to repatriate and prosecute their citizens" detained by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, State Department spokesman Robert Palladino said in a statement.