US Approves $131 Million Military Sale To Boost India's Maritime Security

The United States approved a potential USD 131 million foreign military sale to India aimed at enhancing maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region.

Announced by the Defence Security Cooperation Agency on Wednesday, the deal includes advanced SeaVision software, training, and support services to bolster India's maritime domain awareness and strengthen strategic ties between the two nations.

Sharing a post on X, the US Department of State said, "State Dept authorises a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) case for India to purchase Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness software and related equipment for an estimated cost of $131 million."

.@StateDept ???????? authorizes a Foreign Military Sales #FMS case for ???????? #India to purchase Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness software and related equipment for an estimated cost of $131 million. #FMSUpdate - https://t.co/mtIn77bB0r pic.twitter.com/KymVetlmt0 — Political-Military Affairs, US Dept of State (@StateDeptPM) April 30, 2025



The US Defence Security Cooperation Agency on Wednesday said, "The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to India of Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness and related equipment for an estimated cost of USD 131 million. The Defence Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification, notifying Congress of this possible sale today."

It added, "The Government of India has requested to buy SeaVision software (including requested software enhancements); Technical Assistance Field Team (TAFT) training; remote software and analytic support; access to SeaVision documentation; and other related elements of logistics and program support. The estimated total cost is USD131 million."

Defence Security Cooperation Agency further said that the proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defence partner which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions.

"The proposed sale will improve India's capability to meet current and future threats by bolstering its maritime domain awareness, analytical capabilities, and strategic posture. India will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces. The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region. The principal contractor will be Hawkeye 360, located in Herndon, VA," it added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)