US Amazon Delivery Driver Caught Pooping On Homeowner's Doorstep, Fired After Video Surfaces

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Amazon fired a delivery driver for defecating on two porches in LA. Security footage shows the driver relieving herself on a homeowner's porch. Amazon expressed deep disturbance and apologized to affected customers.

Amazon has terminated a delivery driver after she was caught on camera defecating on the front porches of two homes in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles. Videos provided by residents showed the driver initially walking up the stairs normally, but then relieving herself on the porch. The home security footage initially showed the delivery driver, working under Amazon Fresh, walking up the stairs to deliver a package, appearing normal. However, as she walked away, she seemed to be pulling up her pants, and a pile of human faeces was visible on the nearby porch. The ground in front of the faeces also appeared to be wet from an unknown substance.

In the videos, the woman's face was clearly visible on the Provenchers' Ring camera, and she even seemed to make eye contact with it at one point. The footage was taken at about 6:06 a.m. Sunday.

Another video submitted by the viewer showed a planter outside the property with a dirty paper towel littered on the ground nearby.

Amazon responded to the incident, stating that they were "deeply disturbed" by the driver's behaviour and apologised to the affected customers. In a statement to KTLA, they confirmed that the driver had been identified and was no longer working for Amazon.

"We're deeply disturbed by the unacceptable behaviour of this delivery driver and apologise to the customers involved. We immediately identified the driver, and they are no longer delivering on behalf of Amazon," the statement read.

The video has gone viral, sparking a range of reactions online. While many people condemned her behaviour, others responded with sarcasm, struggling to process the disturbing footage. One user wrote, "Maybe we need to put a portable toilet in the trucks. I hear they don't get breaks when making deliveries."

Another commented, "Imagine all the gas stations she could have used to defecate in. Just makes no sense."

A third said, "California's a mess. Amazon drivers defecating on doorsteps? That's not just gross; it's a symptom of a society unravelling. We've got crime, we've got chaos, and now this. When you can't even trust a delivery, you know we're in trouble. This isn't just about one driver; it's about a state losing its grip."

A fourth added, "What a rotten human... she could have easily done it in the bush nearby." Meanwhile, a fifth said, "You know what's crazy? In the delivery driver field, they don't incorporate bathroom breaks. They push so hard for efficiency and time management that most drivers piss in a cup on the move. Maybe she's protesting Amazon's methodology?"