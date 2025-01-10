Los Angeles Fire: Tom Hanks' Mansion Miraculously Survives As Many Celebrity Homes Ravaged

Film and television stars are among hundreds of people who have lost their homes in the Los Angeles wildfires that have ravaged parts of the world's showbiz capital. This covers the homes of celebrities including Paris Hilton, Anna Faris, and Anthony Hopkins. But some notable stars, like Tom Hanks, were fortunate enough, and their homes remained safe or only partially damaged. Despite the destruction of the house above it, Tom Hanks' large white mansion on a cliff in the Pacific Palisades survived the fire. Sadly, some homes were lost to the fire despite the firefighters' best efforts to save many.

According to The New York Post, Tom Hanks, 68, lives in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles, which has been decimated by the Palisades Fire that began burning on Tuesday morning.

In aerial photos taken on Wednesday and obtained by The Post, the "Cast Away" actor's clifftop mansion appears unscathed. The home just above Hanks' was not so lucky, though. Blackened and still smoking, the structure was hollowed out by flames.

That the star's house has thus far survived the Palisades Fire is something of a miracle, given that whole streets were levelled by the blaze. On Tuesday, the "Philadelphia" actor and wife Rita Wilson's son Chet, 34, shared his grief over the mass destruction. "The neighbourhood I grew up in is burning to the ground right now," Chet wrote on his Instagram story.

Hanks had hardly any marks on his massive property, which looked fine. Even his broad green grass and roof were free of debris.The Oscar-winning Forrest Gump actor lives in the home with his wife, Rita Wilson. Hanks' last film was Here with Robin Wright, whom he also worked with decades ago on Forrest Gump.