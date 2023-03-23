Watch: Amazon Executive Delivers Package During Police Standoff In US

The substantial police presence didn't bother the Amazon executive.

In an unbelievably bizarre turn of events, an Amazon employee who went to deliver a package to a neighborhood in North Carolina delivered the package amid an ongoing police standoff.

The video of the recent event has become so popular on social media that it has been reported by all major American media outlets.

"When you're about your business... nothing will get in your way," the caption for the stunning drop-off footage from last month in Cary, North Carolina, reads.

Watch the video here:



Amazon driver delivers packaged through a SWAT situation pic.twitter.com/hBjCqJDBnF — austin frisch (@realaustinzone) March 19, 2023

The video shows the Amazon delivery driver brazenly strolling into an active police standoff to deliver a parcel. Further, it showed that the unfazed executive arrived at the residential complex, which was full of police officials. He handed over the package to a SWAT member since he was not able to reach the house door.

"In the midst of a standoff, he's going to deliver his package. I don't give up... go Amazon. Oh my god," the videographer was saying while laughing at the carefree delivery boy.

The delivery boy also took a photo as proof of the drop-off.

The delivery boy's easygoing demeanor and this excessive level of professionalism astonished social media users and made them smile.

According to The New York Post, SWAT team members were reportedly engaged in a nearly 24-hour standoff with an armed suspect. The standoff ended with the unidentified suspect taking his own life.