Cara Delevingne's $7 Million Los Angeles Home Destroyed By Fire: 'My Heart Is Broken'

The image was shared on X. (courtesy: popbase)

A Los Angeles mansion owned by British model and actress Cara Delevingne has been ravaged by fire, leaving the luxurious property in ruins. Fortunately, Cara Delevingne was not present at the time of the incident, as she is currently performing in a stage production on London's West End. Viral photos and videos show massive flames engulfing the roof of the upscale residence, followed by the aftermath of charred debris. Initially fearing the loss of her two pet cats in the blaze, Cara Delevingne shared a note expressing her heartbreak, stating the fragility of life and urging appreciation for what one has. However, she later relieved her 42 million followers by announcing that her beloved feline companions had survived and expressed gratitude to the firefighters for their efforts.

"My heart is broken. Life can change in the blink of an eye. So cherish what you have. They are alive! Thank you to the firefighters," Cara Delevingne wrote in her Instagram story. Two individuals sustained injuries during the fire, which consumed the two-story mansion nestled in the hills of Studio City, northwest of Hollywood. A firefighter was hospitalised in stable condition, while a resident suffered minor smoke inhalation, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD). Responding to a 911 call around 04:00 local time (11:00 GMT) on Friday, firefighters battled the blaze that originated at the rear of the 1970s house, swiftly spreading to the attic and leading to the collapse of the roof. It took 94 firefighters over two hours to bring the inferno under control, with nearby residents evacuated as a precaution against further spread, as reported by CBS News. Fire authorities have initiated an investigation into the cause of the fire.