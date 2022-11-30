US Air Force To Unveil 'Most Advanced Military Aircraft' On Friday: 5 Points

According to company website, six B-21 bombers are being built at a facility in Palmdale, California. Northrop was awarded a contract in 2015 to design and build the world's most advanced strike aircraft.

The plane, it said, is designed to perform long-range conventional and nuclear missions. The estimated cost per plane is $2 billion and they are expected to be operational by early 2023.

The sixth-generation aircraft has breakthrough stealth technology, advanced networking capabilities and an open systems architecture, according to Northrop website. It added that the B-21 is optimised for the high-end threat environment.

The company is promoting the latest iteration of the military aircraft as a "digital bomber", capable of using agile technology and cloud computing for faster and more flexible communication. Northrop said the six Raiders are in various stages of final assembly and test.