US "Serious Threat To Global Stability": Iran's Hassan Rouhani In Bishkek

"The US government has taken an aggressive approach and presents a serious risk to stability in the region and the world," said Rouhani.

World | | Updated: June 14, 2019 16:22 IST
Hassan Rouhani says the US government over the last two years, violating all the international structures


Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan: 

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani today said that US actions present a serious threat to global and regional stability, speaking at an international forum in Kyrgyzstan.

"The US government over the last two years, violating all the international structures and rules and using its economic, financial and military resources, has taken an aggressive approach and presents a serious risk to stability in the region and the world," Mr Rouhani said, in translated comments, at a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a Eurasian security alliance.



