''Unsettling And Triggering'': Experts Warn Against TikTok's Disturbing 'Fairy Flying' Trend

Experts have called the trend problematic

TikTok is no stranger to dangerous viral trends. Another disturbing trend called #FairyFlying has raised concerns among health experts in the US who believe that it promotes suicidal tendencies. According to New York Post, the trend inspired by mythical creatures, involves users posting videos of themselves seemingly hanging in the air to mimic a flying fairy.

These videos are shot in a specific manner, giving the illusion that the bodies are hanging in the air. However, the reality is that they are standing on a dresser while their Crocs hang onto a wardrobe.

The trend, which many on the internet have called ''unsettling and triggering'' has so far reached an all-time high of 66 million views till Wednesday.

Dr. Josh Stein, a child, and adolescent psychiatrist expressed concern about the trend and said, ''The #fairflying trend could be triggering or bring about negative emotions for people who have experienced suicidal ideation or have loved ones who've attempted or committed suicide.''

''Even in its most innocent form, videos that depict people hanging could be disturbing to some. This speaks to one of the major challenges of TikTok and social media — things go live without awareness of potential consequences or warnings,'' Dr. Stein added.

Alicia D. Akins, Ph.D., a mental health counselor who specializes in treating teens, also called the trend problematic.

"A person who's experiencing mental health problems may not think logically, especially a child. They may get an idea that they've never thought of by watching these videos," Ms Akins explained.

Notably, TikTok has previously removed content and phrases from its platform after deeming them harmful to viewers.

''At TikTok, we strictly prohibit and remove content that promotes dangerous behavior with the safety of our community as a priority,” representatives for the China-based social media company told The Post after a 13-year-old boy died taking part in the Benadryl challenge in April.

Searching for prohibited terms often results in a “Your safety matters” message.

However, a TikToker who was seen doing the challenge presented the content in a "cute" and "preppy" way, which did not attract any response from TikTok.