United Airlines said Monday that it had resolved a technology issue that delayed departing flights, just days after a malfunction in the Federal Aviation Administration's network prompted a nationwide ground stop.

Chicago-based United said in a statement that while some flights were delayed because of the issue Monday afternoon, flights that were in the air and flights on its United Express regional network were not impacted. The airlines also said there was "no indication that this was a cybersecurity-related issue."

United apologized to customers for the inconvenience on social media. It resolved the issue about 1 1/2 hours after pilots first began reporting problems to air traffic controllers.

United did not immediately provide details about which of the airlines systems were affected, but pilots told air traffic controllers that the problem was related to United's system that helps them determine a plane's final weight to ensure it can safely take off.

A recording posted on the ATC app showed a United pilot in Houston asking the tower for permission to stay put at the gate until the system was working again. The app combines live air traffic control radio feeds with real-time visual aircraft tracking.

The flight tracking website FlightAware showed United with 418 delayed flights late Monday afternoon.

The United computer problem is just the latest high-profile technology meltdown in recent days.

Earlier Monday, thousands of people reported being unable to access their online accounts at several major U.S. banks after JPMorgan Chase had a technical problem.

On Friday, the FAA ordered every flight grounded because a new router that was installed malfunctioned and overwhelmed the aging air traffic control system. And one day earlier, Microsoft experienced a major disruption to its Outlook email service. Microsoft said Saturday that services were fully restored.

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