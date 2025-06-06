Under Pressure, Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus Announces National Polls In April 2026

National elections in Bangladesh will be held in April next year, the country's interim leader Muhammad Yunus has announced, amid mounting pressure.
The elections will come amid political uncertainty that was cast over the country after then prime minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted last year and was forced to flee.
"The Election Commission will provide you with a detailed roadmap for the elections at an appropriate time," Mr Yunus said on Friday.
