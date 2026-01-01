UN Urges 'Restraint' From Law Enforcement After US Protester Deaths

UN chief Antonio Guterres called Thursday for "restraint" from authorities towards protesters in the United States after immigration agents killed two US citizens this month demonstrating against deportation raids in Minneapolis.

"Here, as anywhere else in the world, it is vital that the police and others exercise the necessary restraint to prevent demonstrators from paying with their lives," Guterres, speaking in Portuguese, told reporters when asked about the two deaths.

