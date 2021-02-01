UN Head 'Strongly Condemns' Military Detention Of Myanmar Leaders

Antonio Guterres has condemned the military detention of Myanmar's leaders in a coup.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the military detention of Myanmar's leaders in a coup, including de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the detention of State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint and other political leaders on the eve of the opening session of Myanmar's new parliament," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"These developments represent a serious blow to democratic reforms in Myanmar."

