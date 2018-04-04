UK's Prince Philip, 96, In 'Good Spirits' After Hip Surgery: Buckingham Palace

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was admitted on Tuesday to the King Edward VII Hospital in London which is regularly used by the royals.
"The Duke of Edinburgh has undergone a successful hip replacement operation. He is progressing satisfactorily at this early stage," the palace added in a statement.
"His Royal Highness is likely to remain in hospital for several days," it added. "He is comfortable and in good spirits."
He did not accompany the Queen, 91, to a church service at a service last Thursday because of the hip problem, a royal source said last week.
